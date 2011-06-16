Suddenly, Zynga Is Crushing It In Mobile

Photo: Screenshot

Zynga has three games in the Top Grossing 15 in iOS, Inside Social Games points out.This is worth paying attention to because despite getting into mobile gaming with much fanfare, Zynga actually didn’t have much success for a long time. More broadly, many social games makers tried to diversify into mobile so as to reduce their dependence on Facebook and have been crushed by mobile-specific outfits.



For example, you’ll never guess how many downloads Angry Birds gets each day.

Even though Zynga and Facebook now have a modus vivendi, Zynga’s reliance on the Facebook platform remains a major risk factor on the company. If Zynga can figure out mobile gaming, it will have a much stronger business.

