Suddenly, MLB GMs Will Pay Up For Guys Who Strikeout All The Time

Padres GM Kevin Towers, Orioles manager Buck Showalter, and Orioles GM Andy MacPhail (right to left) hold a press conference following the Mark Reynolds trade.

Photo: Adam Fusfeld

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. – Orioles GM Andy MacPhail got a player he covets — Mark Reynolds — and he got him on the cheap because he wasn’t scared off by the third baseman’s staggering strikeout totals.It appears he’s not the only one who embraced all the whiffing.



Adam Dunn, the second most-punched out hitter in the bigs, was rewarded with a $56 million contract. Jayson Werth, he of the $126 million contract, finished two strikeouts shy of the NL’s top 10 victims.

It’s been a frequent topic of conversation among executives and managers during the Winter Meetings.

MacPhail said he’s simply adjusting to the realities of the game – the average hitter, he said, strikes out about 120 times a season. It might be an ugly out, but it’s still just an out. Unlike the Diamondbacks, the Orioles were willing to live with the strikeouts in exchange for Reynolds’ strengths – namely power. Ozzie Guillen voiced a similar sentiment with regards to Adam Dunn.

With stricter drug testing diminishing power throughout the Majors, teams are desperate for sluggers. They’ll endure a rally killing strikeout or two for 30+ home run potential.

