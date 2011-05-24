Suddenly, The World Is realising That There's A Possible Revolution In Spain

It’s sinking in that something big is happening in Spain, where the youth — angry about high unemployment and public corruption — have recreated Tahrir Square across 60 countries.
Today TIME magazine asks if the “revolution” has come to Spain.
Much of the content will be familiar to readers: Huge protests, economic stagnation, political upheaval, and so on.
The key development here is that everyone is seeing that this is a big deal.
And of course, the market has noticed.
One more bad day, and it’s brand new records on 10-year yields.
