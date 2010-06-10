Suddenly The Thursday Jobless Number Is A Big Deal

The weekly initial jobless claims report is not usually taken as a major market-moving number, but that’s changing.



The fact is, the weekly number has stalled out for a while at around 450K initial claims, but nobody cared much since the report’s big sister, the monthly jobs report seemed to show improvement in the labour market.

Now that isn’t flashing much improvement, investors will start paying attention to the stagnation in the weekly claims.

The new number comes out at 8:30 today, and once again the market expects 450k — more stagnation.

We’ll be covering it when it comes out. Check back here for the numbers.

