Suddenly, Investment In New Commodities Projects Hits An Air Pocket

Here’s an interesting mini-trend to watch that appears to be both the result of the commodities slowdown and the Aussie mining tax.



Australian-based miner Fortescue Metals says it is completely unable to find any financing right now, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The company had been out looking for a monster $15 billion infusion to expand its iron ore business (and help bust the big two players, BHP and Rio Tinto) but has been unable to get any financial backers.

CEO Andrew Forrest blames the proposed 40% mining supertax in Australia, though we suspect skittishness about Chinese commodity demand is also playing a big part.

Meanwhile, another miner, Xstrata, has also announced the suspension of an Australian investment for similar reasons.

The mix of causes here is not totally clear, as in, how much is the tax, and how much is the slowdown. But it’s all actually good news for commodity bulls, since we’re clearly seeing a slowdown in expansion in these industries.

A halt to some non-Australia projects would be the next thing to look for.

