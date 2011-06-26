Suddenly, Facebook Shuts Down Apps Left And Right

Facebook has started shutting down apps with tens of thousands of active users left and right, AllFacebook writes.



The reason is Facebook didn’t really police these “small” apps before and now has rolled out an algorithm that automatically shuts them down if they post too often to users’ walls, etc. The problem is that Facebook didn’t tell app makers it was going to do this, so these just woke up Friday and saw their app had been shut down, and very understandably freaked out.

This isn’t too big a deal — most app makers will simply tweak their app to get them back in compliance and move on — but it shows how miscommunication can turn a routine adjustement into a big freakout.

Don’t Miss: How Zynga Makes Millions Off A Stupid Game Like CityVille →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.