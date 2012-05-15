Suddenly, Facebook Is Raising $15 Billion

Photo: Darren McCollester / Getty Images

The first reports about Facebook’s upcoming IPO said the company would raise a limited amount of capital – maybe $5 billion – in order to insure demand for its stock remained high.As the weeks went on that number crept higher, toward $10 billion and beyond.



Well, after a road show last week, demand is very high, and now Facebook has decided to go ahead and raise $14.7 billion.

Instead of floating 337.5 million shares, it will sell 380 million at a price range between $34 and $38 per share.

About $7 billion of that $14.7 billion will go to Facebook itself.

$7 billion billion is an incredible cash infusion for a company the size of Facebook, which for all its fame and wealth still only has 3,000 employees – thousands fewer than Yahoo and tens of thousand fewer than Google, Microsoft, or Apple.

