According to Google Trends, there’s been a sudden upsurge in queries for this things called “The Plaza Accord.”



You can see background on it here (though the basic idea is that in 1985 world leaders gathered to plot the strengthening of the yen, a situation that echoes the brewing tension regarding the yuan).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.