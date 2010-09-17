Hulu, Facebook Open Offices In Seattle -- Now In Poaching Distance Of Microsoft, Amazon

Microsoft and Amazon are about to get some competition for the best and brightest the Northwest has to offer.



Today, Hulu announced that it’s opening offices in Seattle to work on technological challenges for the video site. Hulu follows Facebook, which also opened up offices in Seattle.

See Also: Facebook Hires Another Ex-Googler To Help Build Out Its New Seattle Office

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.