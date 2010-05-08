Suddenly, Everyone Is Quitting Facebook!

OK, well not everyone. Actually, just three people in recent memory are leaving Facebook behind:



Matt Cutts, Google’s search spam guy, has quit, according to Bloomberg BusinessWeek reporter Doug MacMillan.

Peter Rojas, cofounder of Gdgt and Engadget, deactivated his account yesterday. “Reasons why: 1. Tired of not having real control over what I’m sharing. 2. I prefer Twitter (and gdgt) for conversations. 3. I’m trendy.”

Paul Kedrosky, finance dude with great hair, also deactivated his account yesterday. “For those asking: Deactivated Fbook because a) I rarely use it, and b) reading ever-changing privacy rules up there with reading IRS regs.”

See… It’s officially a trend!

Of course, Facebook’s other 400 million users are staying put. And you probably will too. Why?

Click here for 10 reasons you’ll never quit Facebook →

