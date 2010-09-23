Suddenly, Everyone Is Making Android Apps!

For a while, Apple’s iOS mobile app platform was the only one on the block the mattered.



But many of Apple’s top developers — especially gaming companies — are now making or planning apps for Google’s rival Android platform.

The latest companies to dive into Android apps:

Zynga, makers of hugely popular Facebook games, including FarmVille, is hiring Android developers

Ngmoco, the long-time iPhone gaming firm, is making its hit game “We Rule” for Android

EA, the gaming giant

Booyah, makers of “My Town”

Shopkick, the shopping companion

Almost all of the iFund companies

The list goes on.

This puts Google on more even footing with Apple in apps, which have been one of the iPhone’s big marketing points.

It will obviously be a long time before any iPhone app companies make only Android apps, and Google still has a lot of improvements it can make to its app platform, especially for gaming.

But this is definitely progress.

