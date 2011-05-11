Suddenly Everyone Is Asking: IS QADDAFI DEAD?

Muammar el-Qaddafi hasn’t been seen in 11 days.



Through the month of April, he appeared frequently in live or televised speeches to rally his troops. But since jets bombed his home on April 30, killing Qaddafi’s son and three grandsons, the Colonel has not been seen.

When he didn’t show up at his son’s funeral, Libyans started to ask whether he was dead, according to the Guardian.

Or he could be severely injured.

Or he could be deep in mourning, some senior Libyans tell the Guardian.

NATO has refused to comment. Spokesman Brigadier General Claudio Gabellini said: “”We have no evidence about what Gaddafi is doing right now. To tell you the truth, we’re not really interested in what he’s doing.”

