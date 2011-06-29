Suction Cup iPad Buttons

Today on Brad Feld’s Amazing Deals I’ve got a great offer for anyone with a touchscreen device.



The deal is for Joystickers – sticky arcade buttons you put on your touchscreen to make games easier to play. Joystickers is one of the Excelerate Summer 2011 companies (Excelerate is a TechStars Network member) – I met with them a few weeks ago and loved what they are doing.

You can buy three buttons for $9 (normally $20), or five buttons for $13 (normally $34). My friends at Joystickers have even agreed to throw in free shipping.

Check out a video of these buttons in action and get ready to level up.

