'Suction cup guy' at Trump Tower recreates an awe-inspiring 'Mission: Impossible' moment

The internet instantly went crazy when a man started climbing Trump Tower in Manhattan (the one in which Donald Trump himself lives and works) using suction cups on Wednesday, local time.

Yes, suction cups just like the ones Tom Cruise has used throughout the entire “Mission: Impossible” film series. It’s one of the most popular tropes of the movies.

Cruise and Jon Voight both made use of them when they were scaling a train and stealing a file in “Mission: Impossible” (1996).

But the suction cups were most memorably used in “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol” (2011) when Cruise (aka Ethan Hunt) scaled the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

It gave everyone in the world vertigo.

By the time “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation” came around in 2015, apparently Crusie no longer needed the cups, so he just held onto dear life on this plane. Still, the effect was cool.

Of course, this didn’t stop people on Twitter from making other pop-culture comparisons for “suction cup guy.”

Are we sure the Trump Tower climber isn’t Jason Statham? “Good ahftanoon mistah Trump. Today’s da day you doy.” pic.twitter.com/kBzW5OMdZt

— FilmDrunk (@Filmdrunk) August 10, 2016

Live footage from Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/UaY56veqmb

— Jack Holmes (@jackholmes0) August 10, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.