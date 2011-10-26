The 'Suck For Luck' Campaign To Get NFL Teams To Lose On Purpose Has Gone Mainstream

Photo: AP

Andrew Luck is the highest-regarded NFL prospect in years, so some fans want their teams to “suck for Luck” in order to draft him.Nearly halfway through the year, the movement is going mainstream.



Today, the South Florida Sun Sentintel added a “Suck For Luck Tracker” to their website.

The tracker lists the teams in contention to finish with the NFL’s worst record, and the right to draft Luck. Right now Miami, Indianpolis, St. Louis, Minnesota, and Arizona are the best bets to land the Stanford phenom.

The tracker is a bit tongue in cheek.

But the fact that it exists at all is significant.

We’ve never seen widespread tanking in the NFL, but Luck is so good that he has even mainstream observers thinking about it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.