SUCCESS INSIDER: Use this email template from a LinkedIn career expert to network and find a new job during a recession

LinkedIn LinkedIn career expert Blair Heitmann.

Looking for a new role? LinkedIn career expert Blair Heitmann shared a simple template with us for emailing colleagues to ask about potential opportunities, even amid a global pandemic and recession. You’ll want to show compassion – but also be straightforward about what you need and how the recipient can help you.



Read more here.



Welcome to Success Insider, our regular newsletter for getting things done.

This week we have info on how a social worker landed a six-figure job at Bain, tips from CIOs for job seekers, insights from the CEO of a top real-estate brokerage in New York City, and more.

We’re seeking nominations for a list of power players who are transforming the management consulting industry

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Business Insider is seeking nominations for its first list of power players in management consulting, and we want to hear from you.

Management consulting has grown to a nearly $US300 billion industry, and it’s expected to reach a market cap of $US344 billion in just five years, according to research platform Statista. Consulting is one of the fastest-growing and most profitable industries in the US.

Submit yourself or someone you know via this form by April 20 at 12:00 pm EST to have your selection considered.



Learn more here.



A new iPhone app connects you directly to recruiters from companies like Facebook and Wealthfront – here’s how you can use it to find a job during the pandemic

If you’ve lost your job or are looking to hire amid the coronavirus crisis, this app is here to connect you with potential employers and employees through its “Coronavirus Helping and Hiring” community.



Read more here.



How a 29-year-old social worker leveraged a part-time MBA to land a 6-figure consulting role at Bain

Courtesy of Victoria Celano Victoria Celano

Breaking into consulting from a nontraditional background can be challenging. Business Insider recently spoke with Victoria Celano, a former nonprofit manager who decided to make a career change into consulting at 29 years old. Here’s how she landed a six-figure job at Bain.



Read more here.



Top CIOs share the steps tech job seekers should take right now to market themselves for a high-paying role during economic hard times

Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images Tech jobs could be a bright spot in a potential economic recession.

The market for tech workers remains a relative bright spot despite millions of Americans losing their jobs. And nabbing a position no longer requires an advanced degree in engineering or data science. We spoke to several prominent executives to learn the steps anyone looking to pivot to the field can take right now to market themselves for a high-paying job.



Read more here.



How a CEO is running a Manhattan-based brokerage from an apartment she shares with her 2 teenage kids – she swears by this daily routine from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bess Freedman, the CEO of a top real-estate brokerage in New York City, began working from her three-bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side on March 21. She told Business Insider that she stays focused and motivated by following a daily routine – one that mimics what she’d do on a normal day and that promotes self care.



Read more here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.