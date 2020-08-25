SUCCESS INSIDER: How much Accenture pays consultants, data scientists, engineers, and computer programmers

JUSSI NUKARI /Staff/Getty Images Accenture office.

Getting a job at Accenture could mean pulling in a six-figure salary right out of business school. We analysed the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification’s 2019 disclosure data for permanent and temporary foreign workers to find out how much Accenture paid employees for jobs, from entry-level titles to executive roles.



Here’s what we found.



Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and 1.6 million followers: How a ‘bomb basics’ clothing startup landed the biggest celebs and influencers without paying a dime

Shideh Kaviani and her two older sisters, Shirin and Shida, started their Los Angeles clothing brand in 2012 from their parents’ basement. Now the brand has more than one million followers on Instagram and is beloved by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and the Kardashians.



How to make a drastic career change, from an executive coach who’s helped countless people unhappy at work

If you’re changing careers, the most important quality you’ll need is patience. Workplace strategist Erica Keswin cautions against switching function and industry at the same time. Instead, take it one step at a time, so you can figure out how your skills might apply in a new context.



How to grow a successful startup from cofounders who started with a $US30,000 loan, were profitable in their first year, and doubled revenue every year since

Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman cofounded Monday Swimwear in 2014, a brand that’s on track to do $US20 million in annual revenue before 2022. With no venture capital funding, the company was profitable in year one and its revenue has doubled every year since, and its cofounders shared their five best pieces advice for entrepreneurs aiming to build a successful startup.



Daina Trout was living on $US7 a day – now, her drinks brand brings in $US100 million a year. She shares a step-by-step breakdown of how she grew her business.

Daina Trout is the CEO and cofounder of Health-Ade Kombucha, a beverage brand that she launched in 2012 with her husband, Justin Trout, and best friend, Vanessa Dew. Over the past year, it’s brought in $US100 million in revenue. Daina shared a step-by-step breakdown of her journey so far complete with all the major milestones she hit along the way.



I cofounded Okta – now a $US26 billion company – during the 2008 recession. I’ve learned that while passion is critical, it won’t be enough to drive success during a downturn.

Frederic Kerrest cofounded Okta during the 2008 recession. Today, the company has a market cap of $US26.3 billion. He shares the four most important things to prioritise during an economic downturn and says passion alone isn’t enough to weather the storm.



The HR chief of a $US10 billion holding company with brands like Vimeo and Care.com shares 3 crucial pieces of advice for recruiting new talent during the pandemic

Courtesy of Laura Sapp IAC Head of Talent Laura Sapp.

Laura Sapp is the Head of Talent at IAC, a holding company with a $US10 billion market capitalisation that owns brands like Vimeo and The Daily Beast. When IAC acquired its newest addition,Care.com, Sapp was faced with the challenge of leading a recruiting team she had never met – entirely remotely. Here’s how she did it.



6 startups reshaping the education space and tackling new and innovative ways to offer online learning to K-12 students

When the pandemic hit, students, teachers, and school districts had to quickly adapt to remote instruction. These six companies are leveraging their expertise in technology and student-centered curricula to build powerful tools and resources for educators and enhance structured remote learning for the future.



