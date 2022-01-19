‘Succession’ star Brian Cox says Trump being elected president made him feel ‘disappointment in the human experiment’

Brian Cox. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Succession” star Brian Cox in a new Deadline interview questioned why anyone adores Trump.

He also called Trump a “fucking asshole.”

Cox said Trump’s election made him feel “disappointment in the human experiment.”

Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy on HBO’s hit show “Succession,” in a new interview with Deadline questioned why anyone adores former President Donald Trump and called him a “fucking asshole.”

“How the fuck can this country vote for such a fucking asshole? And yet, this part of this country will, you know, adore him. What is it they adore? What is it they want? And how disappointing that is. So, I feel that disappointment in the human experiment,” Cox, who is from Scotland, said.

But Cox isn’t completely pessimistic about the future of the US, despite his feelings about Trump and recent events like the deadly January 6 insurrection.

“We will get better,” Cox said. “We have moments of greatness in our history, but we have these incredible down moments, and we’ve just been through the riot of January 6 — put the kibosh on everything, as far as I was concerned. And all the love that I had for America, I just thought, ‘What the fuck’s going on? What is this? What is this?'”

In a previous interview with The Wrap in October, Cox actor compared the fictional and exorbitantly wealthy Roy family in “Succession” with the Trump family. The show depicts the “tragedy of entitlement,” which is comparable to the “entitlement that we’ve seen of the horrific Trumps and Kushner and all of that, Cox said.

“We just witnessed the worst element of it ever,” Cox added, in reference to Trump’s time in the White House.

It’s not just the stars of “Succession” who see parallels between the show and US politics in the real world. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio in a recent interview with Time said the show captures how wealthy people are able to do bad things and get away with it. Brown also said he thought a fictional senator in the show — Gil Eavis — was based off of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.