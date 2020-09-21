Emmys 2020: 'Succession' creator says 'un-thank you' to Donald Trump for his 'crummy' COVID-19 response

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images The cast of ‘Succession’ at the Golden Globes.

Jesse Armstrong, the creator of HBO’s “Succession,” sent a series of “un-thank yous” to Donald Trump and the world’s media moguls as he accepted the Emmy award for Outstanding Drama series.

Accepting his award virtually from a hotel in London, Armstrong said: “But for being robbed of the opportunity to spend this time with our peers and with the cast and crew, I think I’d maybe like to do some un-thank yous. Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us all apart this year. Un-thank-you to President Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response. Un-thank-you to Boris Johnson and his government for doing the same in my country.”

He added: “Un-thank you to all the nationalists and sort of quasi-nationalist governments in the world who are exactly the opposite of what we need right now and un-thank-you to the media moguls who do so much to keep them in power.”

“Succession” beat out previous awards favourites such as “The Crown,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Killing Eve” to win the prestigious best drama prize.

“Succession” beat out previous awards favourites such as “The Crown,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Killing Eve” to win the prestigious best drama prize.

The popular drama-comedy follows the life of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the ageing CEO of a powerful media and entertainment empire, and his four back-stabbing children who are all desperate to be named his successor. The show has, of course, drawn comparisons between the life of the real-life ageing media mogul, Rupert Murdoch.

And after a successful night with a total of seven awards across the virtual ceremony including best directing, writing, and actor (Jeremy Strong), “Succession” has picked up right where HBO last mega-hit “Game of Thrones” left off. The fantasy epic won the award for best drama series in four out of the last five years.

Watch the full acceptance speech below:

