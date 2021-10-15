‘Succession’ star Brian Cox says he started swearing more after playing Logan Roy on the HBO show

Brian Cox stars as Logan Roy on ‘Succession.’ Peter Kramer/HBO

Brian Cox said he swears more frequently as a result of playing Logan Roy on HBO’s “Succession.”

“I’ve got a Logan disease of swearing,” the 75-year-old actor said at PaleyFest NY 2021.

J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook said the “Succession” script has also affected the way they speak.

HBO’s “Succession” has been recognized as some of the highest quality writing on television, evidenced by its back-to-back 2019 and 2020 Emmy wins for outstanding writing for a drama series.

To bring the billionaire Roy family’s insular, plutocratic world to the small screen, creator Jesse Armstrong and the show’s writing team employ powerful character arcs, devastating Shakespearean betrayals, and a lot of swearing.

As the Roys fight each other for control of media conglomerate Waystar Royco, it seems impossible for them to get through a single conversation without a litany of cuss words or a spew of insults, especially if more than one immediate family member is present.

The “Succession” characters operate on their own wavelength thanks to their own extremely explicit dialect, one that’s managed to carry over into actor Brian Cox‘s everyday vocabulary.

“I’ve become terrible at swearing. I’m now swearing a lot,” the 75-year-old, who plays Roy patriarch and Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy, said during a panel at PaleyFest NY.

He continued: “I used to swear but I really swear a lot now. I’ve got a Logan disease of swearing.”

Brian Cox and Sarah Snook on ‘Succession.’ Graeme Hunter/HBO

J. Smith Cameron (who plays Gerri Kellman) said her costar’s experience was somewhat universal among the cast.

“Maybe we all have that to a varying degree,” she told him with a laugh.

Logan’s four children – Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) – share their father’s affinity for sharp-tongued, provocative language.

Snook’s character frequently banters with her brothers on the HBO show, taking digs at lightning speed. When asked if the Australian actress has been influenced by Shiv’s biting manner of speaking, she replied: “Yeah, definitely.”

“Although I’ve tried to find more creative ways to swear that I’m not just throwing the ‘F,'” the 33-year-old said, admitting that she tosses around a lot of “crikeys” and “hecks.”

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy. Graeme Hunter/HBO

Swear words are a key component of the “Succession” script, but the writers’ finesse comes from the sentences and context they build around them. Fluency in “Succession” speak has pushed Snook to become more creative and thoughtful in how she communicates in the real world.

“More of what’s come about from the show and the use of swearing is the enjoyment of using a word, rather than just settling for ‘fuck’ or ‘fucking whatever,’ going for something a little more bitey or meaty,” she said during the panel.

Cox, too, pointed to the writers’ talent at the October premiere of the show’s third season in New York City’s Museum of Natural History.

“I’ve been at this game far too long not to acknowledge the writer first and foremost,” he told Variety, adding, “The writer is the thing.”

HBO’s “Succession” returns with its third season on October 17.