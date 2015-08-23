6 successful tech executives who wake up really early

If you want to be successful, you might have to roll out of bed a little earlier.
Waking up early was a common trait among CEOs surveyed by Jim Citrin at Yahoo Finance. It’s also frequently cited by CEOs who relay their morning routines to Inc in one of its features, “The Way I Work.“
Many of tech’s go-getters function well on little sleep. Others are woken up by product releases, emails, and the desire to workout and meditate before starting their day.
Here are 6 successful people who often wake up before the crack of dawn.
Dorsey described his morning routine to New York Magazine, revealing that he wakes up at 5:30 a.m. to meditate and go for a 6-mile jog.
He kept up that routine during a period when he shuttled back and forth between Square and Twitter, spending around eight hours a day at both companies.
Jeff Jordan, formerly of PayPal and OpenTable, now works for Andreessen Horowitz and leads deals in companies like Fab and Pinterest.
Prior to joining a16z, Jordan told The New York Times that he got into the office by 5 a.m. and didn't leave until after 7 p.m.
Few people rise earlier than Padmasree Warrior, Cisco's former chief technical and strategy officer.
One of the most well-known women in business today, Cisco's former CTO Padmasree Warrior's morning routine consists of waking up at 4:30 a.m., reading her email for an hour, checking out the news, exercising, and prepping her son for school -- all before 8:30 a.m., according to Yahoo Finance.
Warrior was also previously the CTO of Motorola.
Paul English, cofounder of Kayak and travel startup Blade, tells Inc he wakes up by 6 a.m.
'I usually meditate for a few minutes to quiet my mind before I get out of bed,' he says. 'I get up around 6 every morning. After I check email on my BlackBerry, I go exercise. I've been practicing yoga for about 10 years. I built a meditative room in my house.'
Zulily, an online-only retail company for kids, kicks off every morning with a 6 a.m. (Pacific) sale.
That's when its creator, Darrell Cavens, gets a notification on his phone, which serves as his alarm.
'Part of my night routine is to look at a preview of what the site's going to look like the next day -- so the very first thing I do is pull up the site on my phone to make sure they match,' he tells Inc.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.