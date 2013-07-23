12 Successful Tech Executives Who Wake Up Really Early

‘Life is too exciting to sleep!’ says AOL CEO Tim Armstrong.

If you want to be successful, you might have to roll out of bed a little earlier.



Waking up early was a common trait among CEOs surveyed by Jim Citrin at Yahoo! Finance. It’s also frequently cited by CEOs who relay their morning routines to Inc in one of its features, “The Way I Work.”

Many of tech’s go-getters function well on little sleep. Others are woken up by product releases, emails, and the desire to workout.

Here are successful people who often wake up before the crack of dawn.

