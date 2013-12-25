29 Successful People Who Wake Up Really Early

It’s no coincidence that so many successful people get up early.

The early bird schedule is good for responding to people and events around the world, getting a head start on people in your own time zone, and also finding time for exercise and family. What’s more, research shows that early risers tend to be happier and more proactive.

While a late schedule may make sense for some occupations, most people should take notes from the executives and other successful people on this list.

