12 Wildly Successful People Who Still Use Flip Phones

The flip phone isn’t extinct yet. Some even say it’s making a very-trendy comeback.
Celebrities, CEOs, sports team owners, and politicians have all been spotted with archaic, clunky flip phones. Some cling to them citing security reasons. Others like them for their functionality.
At a time when everything from confidential corporate emails to iCloud accounts are getting hacked, these successful people might have the right idea by turning to flip phones.
Last year Jones defended his love of flip phones: 'It's free of hip dialling. You can have some pretty confidential conversations and not get overheard by the camera man by talking into this flip phone.'
Though Anna Wintour has owned both an iPhone and a BlackBerry in recent years, she was spotted carrying an unidentifiable flip phone at the US Open earlier this year.
'Steve uses his flip phone to make and get phone calls. It does that better and more easily than any other device. He has an iPad for everything else,' Schwarzman's representative told Business Insider.
She's professed her love for her red Verizon LG flip phone for years. 'I'm not much interested in an iPhone,' she said in an interview.
ScarJo's email account was hacked several years ago, so to be safe, she may be best served by sticking with a plain old flip phone.
Luck's service provider, AT&T, apparently stopped selling the model Luck still uses. A couple years ago he said, 'The phone gets the job done. It can text and make calls so I don't need anything beyond that.'
After running out of space for new contacts on his Samsung flip phone, Pastner finally got an iPhone 5S.
The Stooges' Iggy Poptold New York magazine's The Cut blog earlier this year: 'I have...a smartphone and a computer and nothing is in my name ever and I'm scared of it. I do have an old flip cell phone called a Rugby because you can drop it a lot and it won't break, and when you want to text it still has three letters to each button. So, I can read an email, but I don't know how to send one.'
New York senator Chuck Schumer has a hoard of LG flip phones and says he'd probably be addicted to email if he had a smartphone.
Schumer said he hates seeing people using iPhones during meetings. He has also cited ergonomics as a reason why he prefers his LG phone.
This photo of Rihanna on her flip phone was taken in November. But Rihanna has made a recent reappearance on Instagram, so she probably also has a smartphone.
Instead, he uses a Blackberry, although he does own an iPad for personal use.
'I'm not allowed, for security reasons, to have an iPhone,' Obama said last December.
Facebook has a special lab stocked with low-end Android phones, old flip phones and weak networking to help the company figure out what computing conditions are like in parts of the world with limited internet connection.
'I force a lot of the guys to use low-end phones now,' Javier Olivan, Facebook's head of growth, said in a recent Time profile. 'You need to feel the pain...We brought in some phones, like very low-end Android, and we invited guys from the Valley here -- the eBay guys, the Apple guys. It's like, 'Hey, come and test your applications in these conditions!' Nothing worked.'
She's a BlackBerry addict who has three Blackberry Bold devices -- one that she uses regularly and two as backups in case the front-runner breaks. When one Blackberry Bold fails her or breaks, she'll buy another out-dated model on eBay to replenish her stash.
Kardashian West told Recode's Kara Swisher that she actually wishes she could buy the company, and she's afraid Blackberries will go extinct.
'A Blackberry is my heart and soul,' Kardashian West said in October. 'I love it; I'll never get rid of it. '
Kardashian West says she uses an iPhone for social media and posting photos. For emails though, it's Blackberry all the way.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.