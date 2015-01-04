12 Wildly Successful People Who Still Use Flip Phones

The flip phone isn’t extinct yet. Some even say it’s making a very-trendy comeback.

Celebrities, CEOs, sports team owners, and politicians have all been spotted with archaic, clunky flip phones. Some cling to them citing security reasons. Others like them for their functionality.

At a time when everything from confidential corporate emails to iCloud accounts are getting hacked, these successful people might have the right idea by turning to flip phones.

