23 Incredibly Successful People Who Failed At First

Rejection can feel devastating, but you shouldn’t let it crush you. Some of the world’s most successful people have failed — sometimes more than once.

We’ve put together a list of highly successful people, from movie stars to scientists, who experienced massive failure before they found fame and fortune.

Weaker people might have given up. Instead, these folks remained focused on their goals.

Scroll down to see the underdogs who went on to change the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.