10 Wildly Successful People Who Dropped Out Of High School

Forget the college debate: the most driven people may not need their high school diplomas either.



Tumblr founder David Karp dropped out of high school at the age of 15 and now his New York startup is about to sell for $1.1 billion in cash to Yahoo.

Although his success proves that he didn’t need the diploma to make it, Karp tells Forbes’ Jeff Bercovici in an interview that he doesn’t recommend kids today to drop out of high school, saying “There’s a lot that I feel like I missed out on … just a whole lot of normal, social, childhood kind of stuff that I definitely missed out on.”

Karp — worth more than $200 million — isn’t the only person to make it big without finishing high school. He belongs to a special breed, which includes Virgin’s Richard Branson and Mike Hudack, founder of Blip.tv.

