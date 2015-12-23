Arianna Huffington, Mario Batali, and 8 other highly successful people predict the trends that will shape 2016

TED Arianna Huffington has one message she wants to spread in 2016.

As 2015 comes to an end, many of us will reflect on the past year and think about what went well and what we would have done differently. Meanwhile, some of the world’s most successful people are using this time to look ahead and make predictions for the year to come.

LinkedIn recently compiled these ideas for its latest editorial package.

To do that, the social networking site asked industry leaders such as Arianna Huffington, Sallie Krawcheck, and Mario Batali to share their “big ideas” for what’s to come in 2016.

Here’s what they said we might see in tech, business, food, and fashion over the next 12 months:

Mario Batali: More casual restaurants may take over. AP Images The famous chef and media personality told LinkedIn that the types of restaurants people prefer to eat at may change in the coming year. He believes that trendy 'tasting-menu-only restaurants' will still be around, but will become less significant -- while more casual restaurants with 'multi-option menu experiences' will begin to take over. Arianna Huffington: How much and how well we sleep might finally change. TED Since collapsing from exhaustion in 2007, Huffington, president and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post, has made it her mission to spread the powerful benefits of getting a good nights sleep, her website reports. Sleep is now a priority in her life, and she turns her devices off 30 minutes before she goes to bed to allow her brain to slow down, she told Business Insider. While she's getting more sleep these days, Huffington is worried about others and told LinkedIn that we're in the middle of a 'sleep deprivation crisis' that's affecting our health, work ethic, relationships, and happiness -- and she hopes this crisis will be addressed in the new year. 'So here's the big idea I think will shape 2016: sleep. That's right, sleep!' she says. 'How much and how well we sleep in the coming year -- and the years to follow -- will determine, in no small measure, our ability to address and solve the problems we're facing as individuals and as a society.' Marissa Webb: There may be fewer short-lived fashion trends. Ap Images/Evan Agostini Webb, a fashion designer, stepped down as creative director of Banana Republic this past October to pursue her own fashion line, reports The New York Times. She told LinkedIn she hopes everything will be less 'rapidly disposable' in the future as it is today. '(It's) unfortunate because there's something beautiful about honest authenticity. By moving everything so fast, we're pushing to the next before we've had a chance to digest the first thing.' Webb hopes to be a part of this trend by sticking to what she knows and doing it well. 'Instead, I think it's better to stay consistent and authentic -- take what you do best, commit to it, and make it the best it can be.' Deepak Chopra: More people will protect their well-being. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Chopra, founder of the Chopra Foundation, told LinkedIn that well-being is going to be the hot topic of 2016. Why? He cites research showing that as people start working harder and harder to aspire to greater things, the percentage of people who tell Gallup they are 'thriving' is 'either shockingly low or harder than ever to achieve.' 'Therefore, well-being is going to become a hotter and hotter issue, especially in the workplace, and finding the means to quantify it is going to be a critical part of the picture,' he says. Justine Ezarik: We should see advancements in virtual reality. YouTube/iJustine Ezarik, a mega YouTube star whose channel has 2.5 million subscribers, told LinkedIn that she's excited to see how far technology will advance in 2016. 'I'm excited to see how technology continues to evolve and impact our everyday lives,' she says. 'The advancement of video and mobile technology has been fascinating, especially in the 360/Virtual Reality vertical.' Simon Doonan: There could be a shift toward more eccentric fashion. Ap Images/Greg Allen Doonan, the creative ambassador-at-large for Barneys New York, told LinkedIn that fashion brands, including big names like Gucci and Chanel, will move away from a 'glossy corporate vibe' and more toward 'eccentricity' in 2016. 'Whether it's a fashion show, a party or an ad campaign, it's all about adding a dollop of idiosyncrasy and a little bohemian edge,' he says. Sallie Krawcheck: The forces of entrepreneurialism and feminism may finally converge. Business Insider Krawcheck, CEO and cofounder of Ellevest, a digital investment platform for women, told LinkedIn that 2016 will be seen as the golden age for female entrepreneurs. '2016 will be the year in which the forces of entrepreneurialism and feminism converge,' she says. 'Together, they will drive a long-wave, golden age of female entrepreneurship, which will be a positive for all of us: good for the women who make the leap, good for the economy and good for consumers.' Leesa Evans: More people will use fashion as a tool. Getty Images/ Alberto E. Rodriguez The designer, stylist, and cofounder of Stylefund told LinkedIn she thinks clothes will become more than a necessity in 2016. They will be a tool for confidence. She thinks that clothes that fit right and look good bring confidence to people and creates 'positive connections in our lives both personally and professionally.' 'I believe there is a trend brewing to reshape fashion to use clothing as a tool to attain this level of empowerment,' she says. Marcus Samuelsson: Chefs may cook and source more responsibly. Getty Images/Jemal Countess Chef Samuelsson, who owns the popular restaurant Red Rooster in Harlem, said that next year chefs will be accepting the challenge to not waste any parts of the plants or animals they cook with and to be more open about where these plants and animals come from. He takes this challenge seriously and hopes it will promote widespread change. 'It is critical that as we learn, we teach others what we have learned ... 2016 will challenge us as chefs, to utilise our platform in order to educate each other and reinforce the important messages of sustainable practices in the restaurant and beyond,' he says. Fern Mallis: Technology might be more integrated into fashion. AP Images/Evan Agostini Mallis, the former executive director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and creator of New York Fashion Week, thinks there will be more retail sales online than in physical stores next year, and that technology will continue to become more integrated in fashion. 'Technology will continue to be the defining factor in what we do next year,' Mallis says. 'It will be integrated into fashion, fabrics, and all aspects of our lives with new apps to communicate and streamline our lives and make things (theoretically) easier and more productive.' Mallis says this tech wave will also extend to how fashion shows are presented in 2016. 'I believe the concept of fashion shows will begin to transform,' she explains, 'and be reinvented to take advantage of this technology and address the changing whims and fancies of the fashion industry.'

