What 16 Successful People Read In The Morning

AP Bill Gates

Staying informed is a constant struggle for most of us, let alone people with high-profile, high-pressure jobs. There’s usually not time to leisurely read a favourite paper over coffee.

Yet catching up on news is an important part of what’s often a very early morning for many of the world’s most successful people.

Now we would like everyone to read Business Insider in the morning (or the afternoon), but it turns out some very important people have their own favourite sources of news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.