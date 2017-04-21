After years of coaching successful people, Tony Robbins found they all asked themselves the same question about money

In the 500th episode of her podcast, So Money, personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi reflected on some of the most impactful money lessons her guests have shared.

“I’m not just the deliverer of this information,” Torabi said of hosting the show. “I actually go and incorporate a lot of what our guests say into my own life and it really has been, for me, a great practice in fine-tuning my own finances.”

One of her picks was from her first-ever episode, when she interviewed life coach Tony Robbins, author of “MONEY: Master the Game.”

“Do you have rituals that are financial, Tony?” Torabi asked. “Obviously, habits are important for maintaining whatever it is that you want to achieve in your life, but speaking strictly financials, are there habits that you have that help you keep your money safe and protected?”

Robbins replied (emphasis ours):

“For me personally, it’s really looking for, and never believing you have all the answers. One of the reasons I wrote this book is, I spent 21 years coaching one of the most brilliant guys in the world who never loses money. But I learned so much. I figured out how little I knew. The best people on Earth, they all say, ‘What don’t I know?’ ’cause the world’s always changing.”

The man Robbins is talking about in that quote is Paul Tudor Jones. Robbins found Jones, and other wealthy, successful people like him, were constantly looking to learn more about money. He told Torabi:

“It isn’t about the money! That’s why I call it ‘MONEY: Master the Game.’ It is a game. A lot of people get offended by that, like ‘Oh my God! How could he call it a game?’ It is. “The wealthiest people in the world know it’s a game, and the reason they succeed is they know it’s a game. They know there’s certain rules. If you know the rules, you can win and if you don’t you’re gonna lose. Rather than be pissed about it, learn. ”

