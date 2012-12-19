30 People With 'Soft' College Majors Who Became Extremely Successful

Mitt Romney is one of America’s most successful English majors.

Photo: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Recently, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen said that he believed in the value of college, but mostly for maths-based majors like engineering, rather than “softer stuff,” like English. “I’m sure it’s fun, but the average college graduate with a degree in something like English is going to end up working in a shoe store,” he said.



There are many exceptions to that idea. People who have majored in English, sociology, history, and everything in between have been hugely successful in business, government, and technology.

Some went on to earn higher degrees, while others started out at the bottom rungs of their companies, as copywriters and sales representatives, before rising all the way to the top.

Here are 30 people who prove that success is about the person, not the major.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.