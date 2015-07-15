17 successful executives who have lied on their résumés

Rick Wilking/Reuters Carefully consider the qualifications you list on your résumé.

Your résumé is a place to highlight your biggest accomplishments and showcase your most valued skills. It’s what hiring managers use to determine whether you’d be good at the job, and whether you’re worth meeting in person.

So, it’s no surprise that a majority of people lie on their résumés. A 2014 poll from CareerBuilder found that 58% of hiring managers caught applicants exaggerating or fudging details about previous roles, skills, or awards. And entry- or mid-level workers aren’t the only ones guilty of fibbing. Top execs have done it, too.

Here are 17 successful executives who were caught or admitted to fudging, exaggerating, or straight up lying on their résumés.

Vivian Giang and Jhaneel Lockhart contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.