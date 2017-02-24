After interviewing 100 entrepreneurs, a CEO found all of the most successful women had 'given up' on the same idea

Photo by Sasha Israel Grace Bonney, pictured, says successful women don’t cling to the idea of work/life balance.

While writing her new book, “In the Company of Women,” entrepreneur Grace Bonney interviewed over 100 women who run their own businesses.

On an episode of podcast So Money, she told host Farnoosh Torabi that she was surprised to find a commonality among the women she spoke with: almost all of them had “given up” the pursuit of “work/life balance.”

Bonney is the founder of the art and design blog Design Sponge, which has been called Martha Stewart Living for the millennial generation by the New York Times.

She told Torabi:

“… I think the biggest sort of eye opener for me was realising that almost all of these women had in common the idea that they had given up work/life balance, because I think that it’s a concept that doesn’t — it is not rooted in reality. I think that life and work are constantly in flux, and the market in which we’re all working is constantly in flux. “The idea that you could ever sort of achieve this perfect stasis place is just unrealistic. So many of these women who had been in business for a long time really had kind of let that concept go, because they saw it as a very unrealistic expectation that I think women in particular feel has been placed upon them.”

Instead of holding tight to the myth of work/life balance, Bonney said women should focus on owning their power, their success, and their wealth. “You really just need to do it and not look back, because you’re better off for it.”

