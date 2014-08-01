13 Successful Entrepreneurs Share Their Favourite Piece Of Advice

This is part of the “Moving Forward” series offering advice to small business owners on technology, mentorship, productivity, and growth. “Moving Forward” is sponsored by Ink from Chase®. More posts in the series »

Insightful advice from a mentor, friend, or business book can stay with you for your entire career.

It can help you stay true to yourself and your vision when dealing with a setback and can inspire you to maintain your drive when things are going well.

We asked successful entrepreneurs from around the globe to share the best advice they have ever been given and how it’s helped them grow their businesses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.