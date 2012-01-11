23 Successful People Who Wake Up Really Early

Photo: AP Images
Most executives get up early.This trait was common to 17 CEOs surveyed by Jim Citrin at Yahoo! Finance a few years ago. And it’s a trait we expect from CEOs.
They are go-getters who want to start the day before their peers and competitors, who want to work long hours and have enough time for their personal lives too.
Many function unbelievably well on little sleep. Others may not function well but are driven by the stress of running a company to get up anyway.
We identified a bunch of successful people who get up early. Let us know who we missed.
Akerson told the AP he will 'rarely sleep past 4:30 or 5,' waking up so he can talk to GM Asia before it gets too late. He calls it the best job he's ever had: 'It's complex and interesting and exciting.'
Sadly, he also describes having 'a lot of sleepless nights.' At least they aren't long sleepless nights.
Cush described his morning routine to the AP: Wakes up at 4:15 a.m., sends emails, calls business associates on the East Coast, and that's before listening to Dallas sports radio, reading the paper and hitting the bike at the gym.
Cook is known for getting up and sending out company emails at 4:30 in the morning, according to Gawker's Ryan Tate. By 5 AM he can be found in the gym. And he works late too, priding himself on being the first in the office and the last out.
Iger told the New York Times he gets up at '4:30 every morning.' He takes the quiet time to do a number of things, claiming to read the papers, exercise, listen to music, look at email and watch TV all at once. Even though it's quiet time, he's 'already multitasking.'
Simon accomplishes more before 9 a.m. than most people do all day. He wakes up 5 a.m., going through emails and calling operations in Europe and Asia. He also prays, walks the dog and exercises before his kids wake up. He arrives at his office in Long Island usually after squeezing in a breakfast meeting in Manhattan as well.
Now headed to the board of Eutelsat Communications, the former head of Peugeot was said to catch the 4 a.m. train from Dijon to Paris, and would finish up a briefing paper within minutes of arriving to his office at 7 a.m. According to The Observer, Folz also had his Renault Espace converted into an office so he could work while commuting.
The founder of Oxygen is awake by 6 a.m. and out of the house a half hour later. If you get up early enough she might even take you under her wing, she tells Yahoo! Finance:
'Once or twice a week, I go for a walk in Central Park with a young person seeking my advice. This is my way of helping bring along the next generation. And if someone is up early in the morning then they are serious about life. I can't take time at the office to do this, but doing it in the morning allows me to get exercise and stay connected with young people at the same time.'
As head of one of the UK's trendiest fashion companies, Shearwood's day starts early. Shearwood wakes up at 5 a.m. in order to travel from Nottingham to London in time for a 7:45 arrival. He loves the long commute both ways: 'I catch up on emails and work, as well as speaking to teams on the phone.'
The former head of publishing company Rodale turns to poet William Blake for inspiration on how to start his day: ''Think in the morning, act in the noon, read in the evening, and sleep at night.' This has made a huge difference in my life.'
Thinking and planning in the morning makes Murphy -- in his words -- strategic and proactive, rather than reactive.
The youngest CEO in the NBA told SellingPower that he gets up at 3:30 in the morning in order to get to the office by 4:30. From there, he works out and sends motivational emails to his team.
He takes it easy on the weekends, arriving at the office by 7 a.m. instead.
The artistic co-founder of the Brooklyn-based clothing and bag shop told the Huffington Post that her routine starts early: 'I usually wake up around 4 a.m.' From there, the dilemma of whether to read and bore herself back to sleep or get on her BlackBerry begins. Once online, she's answering emails and talking to people from Brooklyn Industries.
The former president of Starwood Hotels and CFO of Disney just became the CEO of a company that runs amusement parks. Referring to work as 'game time,' according to Yahoo Finance, Ouimet likes to get to the office early, waking up at 5:30 in order to get out of the house by 6 a.m.
As head of the Saban Capital Group, this Egyptian-born Israeli-American billionaire has his first cup of coffee at 6:02 a.m. and begins work from there. He works for an hour before exercising for 75 minutes to really start his day, according to Yahoo Finance.
In order to stay competitive mentally and physically, the Dutch-born Polman gets up at 6 a.m. so he can run on the treadmill in his office. This also gives him time to 'reflect on the work day ahead,' which is probably pretty hectic at a multinational food and detergent company.
Although she doesn't run right to the office upon waking up at 4:30 a.m., Warrior spends an hour on email, reads the news, works out and gets her son ready for school. And she is still in the office by 8:30 at the latest, according to Yahoo Finance.
She was formerly the CTO of Motorola, and has been one of the most highly acclaimed women in business over the course of her career.
Now the dean of Schools of Business at Wake Forest University, the long-time head of Pepsi told Yahoo Finance that he would be out of bed at 5:30, already reading the papers. He would go through The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The Dallas Morning News before heading to work.
Colleagues recalled to The New York Times that he would be in the office by 6 a.m., even after taking a five mile run in the morning. Yet he was still the last person to leave in the evenings.
Schultz starts his day with a workout, which is usually a bike ride with his wife, but still gets to the office by 6 a.m., according to Portfolio.com.
There must be something about Starbucks that makes people want to do this, as president Michelle Gass wakes up at 4:30 every morning to go running, and has done so for 15 years.
Must be all the coffee.
The recently-resigned CEO of OpenTable, Jordan told The New York Times that he is in the office by 5 a.m., and doesn't leave until after 7 p.m. However, as Jordan admits, these long hours played a role in his departure from PayPal.
The first Bush would get up at 4 a.m., go running, be in the office by 6 a.m. and stay up until 2 a.m. 'He was a horror,' said a former White House nurse who had to try to keep up with him.
The second Bush kept a similar schedule, going to the office by 6:45 a.m. and often holding meetings at this ripe hour, according to The NYT.
So did W. Bush's cabinet. Colin Powell put in 'perfectly appalling' hours, arriving to the office at 6 a.m., and not leaving until after 7 p.m., according to his former students. Condoleeza Rice woke up every day at 4:30 in the morning in order to get to the gym before work.
A major figure of the American Enlightenment and a Founding Father of the United States, Franklin is credited with the saying that perhaps started this whole trend in the first place: 'Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.' He planned his routine around waking up at 5 a.m. and asking himself 'What good shall I do this day?'
