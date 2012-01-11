23 Successful People Who Wake Up Really Early

Photo: AP Images

Most executives get up early.This trait was common to 17 CEOs surveyed by Jim Citrin at Yahoo! Finance a few years ago. And it’s a trait we expect from CEOs.



They are go-getters who want to start the day before their peers and competitors, who want to work long hours and have enough time for their personal lives too.

Many function unbelievably well on little sleep. Others may not function well but are driven by the stress of running a company to get up anyway.

We identified a bunch of successful people who get up early. Let us know who we missed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.