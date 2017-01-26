11 successful people who get by on hardly any sleep

Pool/Getty Images President of the United States Donald Trump claims to only need about four hours of sleep every night.

Sleep deprivation is no joke.

Ever moderate fatigue can hit you as hard as alcohol intoxication, according to a helpful chart from the Harvard Business Review.

However, many top executives and leaders seem to swear by skimping on shut eye. Some of them might just be part of the “sleepless elite.” Others are probably just good at masking the effects of exhaustion.

Unless you’re one of those lucky people who just doesn’t get tired, your best bet is to avoid emulating these individuals when it comes to your sleep routine:

