The Most Successful Celebrity Siblings Outside Of Hollywood

Success tends to run in the family, and in Hollywood, it’s no different.
While some siblings have made it big in the same industry (i.e. the Sheens, Olsens, and Kardashians), others have ventured into completely different fields — from writing and baking to engineering and teaching.
See where the siblings of celebs such as Kid Rock, James Cameron, and Sandra Bullock have found success.
Antonia is best known for her documentary series, 'The Little Things,' about raising kids and 'The Bigger Things,' about challenges adults face in day-to-day life.
She hosted 'From Here to Maternity,' which won her a favourite female personality award at the ASTRAs in 2008.
Brad Pitt and his brother Doug Pitt share more than good looks; they're both heavily involved in humanitarian efforts.
Doug, who owns ServiceWorld Computer Center, is the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Republic of Tanzania and a board member on WorldServe International, which works to bring clean water to people in East Africa.
He founded the child health organisation Care To Learn, has been honored by Bill Clinton and the Starkey Hearing Foundation with a Humanitarian Leadership Award, and works on local committees in Springfield, Missouri.
In 2011, Doug became the first American to descend Mount Kilimanjaro on a mountain bike.
Lynda has reported for Style Network, E! News Live, Vh1 and WCBS-TV, where she eventually became a weekend morning anchor.
She has also anchored for a number of local affiliates including Fox 5 Live, WNYW and WWOR. Lynda won a 2001 Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Morning News Program.'
Simon Cowell isn't the only successful (and extremely wealthy) businessman in his family.
Younger brother Nicholas Cowell co-founded The Estate Office, a London property investment company, and The Cowell Group, focused on trading, developing and investing in property in London.
Actor Chace Crawford's sister Candice represented Missouri in the 2008 Miss USA competition, where she placed in the top 10.
Candice married Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Tony Romo in 2011. The couple had a son last year.
Mona Simpson is an English professor at the University of California, Los Angeles and a languages and literature professor at Bard College. She has written five novels, and has won numerous awards, including a Whiting Prize for her book 'Anywhere but Here.'
Though Mona's the younger sister of the late Jobs, the two didn't meet until later on in life as Steve was given up for adoption at birth.
Sami runs espacio sami hayek in Hollywood.
The firm creates custom furniture ranging from chairs to luxury entertainment systems.
Sami has even designed two parks in Honduras and a housing development in Tijuana, Mexico.
Sandra Bullock's younger sister Gesine Bullock-Prado is the owner of Gesine Confectionary. She has written several cookbooks, a memoir, and is a contributing guest food editor for Runner's World.
Gesine, whose sweets have been featured on the 'Today Show,' the Food Network, and in People Magazine, lives in Hartford, Vt., with her husband.
Farrell's older brother, Eamon, is a dancer and the founder of Ireland's top dance, drama, and singing institution.
If it weren't for Eamon and NPAS, where Colin took dance and drama classes, the younger Farrell might not have gotten his big break in Hollywood.
The sisters created label Twenty8Twelve in 2007, and Savannah launched her own self-titled collection last year.
Andrea 'Natasha' Law, Jude's older sister, is renowned for her use of household paints to create erotic images.
Her work has been shown in high-end brand MaxMara's boutique in Beverly Hills, at New York's Bartolami Gallery, and has garnered interest from Hollywood celebs.
This summer, Gwyneth Paltrow selected Law to be a limited-edition collaborator on the actress' up-and-coming lifestyle site, GOOP.
Funny runs in the Sedaris family.
'Strangers with Candy' actress Amy Sedaris' brother David Sedaris has sold more than 7 million copies of his humorous stories and essay collections. His most recent collection, 'Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls' was released earlier this year.
The siblings have previously teamed up to write several plays under the name, 'The Talent Family.'
Robert Pattinson's older sister Lizzy has performed with U.K. dance group Aurora and German duo Milk & Sugar.
In 2008, Lizzy recorded background vocals for 'Twilight,' her younger brother's claim to fame.
McAdams had been studying psychology when she went to visit her sister on the set of 'The Notebook' and realised that her passion was makeup artistry.
Today, she counts Sofia Vergara, Lily Collins, and Zooey Deschanel as some of her celebrity clients.
In August, Calvin Klein chose Kayleen as CK One Colour Cosmetics' global make-up artist.
Michael's the owner and chief engineer at Dark Matter, a team of engineers responsible for creating the advanced underwater robot that was used to shoot high-quality video in the Titanic -- 12,600 feet below the ocean's surface.
His brother James recruited him to film 'Titanic' after discovering the crew's small underwater vehicle couldn't withstand the ocean's pressure and take clear video.
