12 CEOs Who Got Their Start As Boy Scouts

You probably didn’t know Hank Paulson was once chair of the Nature Conservancy.



Wildlife preservation is a passion the former U.S. Treasury Secretary picked up decades ago, while working up to his Eagle Scout designation — well before he landed his first gig at Goldman Sachs.

Paulson is one of several powerful U.S. leaders who trace their success back to early lessons learned from scouting.

“I get letters from Eagles who say ‘Paulson, would you look at hiring me at Goldman Sachs?'” he says in Alvin Townley’s book, “Legacy of honour: The Value and Influence of America’s Boy Scouts.”

The Boy Scouts of America have been around since 1910. The group’s mission is to foster moral strength, promote citizenship, and help children grow up physically and morally healthy.

Or, as the Scouts originally stated: “to rescue boys from the feminizing clutches of mothers and Sunday School teachers, and to get them out into the woods to learn how to be men.”

We’ve compiled a list of famous Boy Scout business leaders, ranked in order of net worth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.