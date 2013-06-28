10 Huge Breakthroughs That Came From All-Nighters

Getting enough sleep is important, but don’t be afraid to work through the night when necessary.



Eric Epstein’s new book, 24 Hours Genius: Unlocking Your Brain’s Potential with Strategic All-Nighters, chronicles some memorable stories of how successful people pulled all-nighters that led to some amazing breakthroughs.

Epstein argues that the all-nighter, done properly, is a great way to unlock creativity and get past barriers.

These are some historic examples of insomniacs at their best:

“Microsoft: A Company Founded on All-Nighters”

Paul Allen and Bill Gates bluffed their way into an opportunity and pulled multiple all-nighters to reach success. According to Epstein, the two pitched to the Micro Instrumentation and Telemetry Systems company (MITS) some computer program that didn’t really exist. When the company bought the BS, Allen and Gates had only one month to create the code and submit it to the company. They worked in Harvard’s Aiken Computation Lab almost non-stop until their work was completed.

“Woodward and Bernstein: The Watergate Investigation”

An aerial view of the Watergate Complex in Washington, D.C.

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein stayed up nights doing research and writing articles while uncovering the Nixon Watergate Scandal. The pair conducted secret meetings with sources like “Deep Throat” in order to break the story before other journalists and before the president’s administration could take any preventative action.

“Steve Wozniak: The Invention of colour Computer Monitors”

Wozniak and Jobs created the first personal computers to feature colour graphics in 1976, but the feat was not easily accomplished. The duo describe the difficulties in staying up for days on end, though their motivation to succeed propelled them to overcome the exhaustion and transcend their benchmarks.

Wozniak said in Kenneth Brown’s book, Inventors at Work:

“‘Sometimes I wanted a code to be so perfect before I released it that I put in whole sections of code that were not even planned for the program and that nobody would even notice—so that it would be good and right.When something inside motivates you like that, you don’t even notice time. You can go without sleep and not even sleep the next day.'”

“The Beatles: ‘A Hard Day’s Night'”

Clockwise from top left: Paul, Ringo, John, George

According to Epstein, sudden spurs of creativity are often unleashed during an all-nighter, as seen by The Beatles' Grammy-winning single "A Hard Day's Night." While the song's title wasn't initially the inspiration for the piece, it ended up sticking when John Lennon reportedly wrote the lyrics as part of an all-nighter.

“Sylvester Stallone: Rocky”

Stallone captured in a scene from his 1976 film ‘Rocky’

Stallone and his wife wrote the script to the first “Rocky” movie in three and a half days, reportedly working day-in and day-out as Stallone wrote and wife, Sasha, typed. Stallone’s work wasn’t deadline-motivated but instead motivated by the intrinsic drive to produce something great.Stallone describes the process in The Official Rocky Scrapbook:

“There was heat. I knew that the time was now and that the quicker I got it out, the quicker it was going to be sold.”

“Charles Lindbergh: ‘The Spirit of St. Louis'”

Charles Lindbergh, first person to fly alone from New York to Paris, autobiographically documented his travels. While Lindbergh's book wasn't written during an all-nighter, his flight was completed in one, amounting to 33+ hours without sleep. Despite hallucinations, Lindbergh forced himself to think of sleep as nothing more than what he called "a trivial thing."

“Tom Stemberg: The Founding of Staples”

48 hours without sleep is anything but a comfortable thought, but Staples cofounder Tom Stemberg and his team of dedicated employees embarked on the sleepless journey in preparation for the first Staples opening day in 1986. Staples is now a multibillion-dollar Fortune 500.

“All-Nighters at ‘Saturday Night Live'”

The writers of SNL notoriously choose the Tuesday night each week before their skits are due to stay up late so that they are forced to write efficiently and without distractions, a practice that has helped to build the show’s off-camera culture.

“Exploring Mars”

One of NASA’s Mars rovers before launch

NASA scientists adapted their earthly sleep schedules to those of Mars when launching two exploratory rovers in 2004. Because the day-night cycle on Mars is longer in duration than that of Earth, team members were pulling multiple all-nighters to manage and facilitate the rovers' activity. One of the rovers operated until 2010, while the other is still on Mars today.

