SuccessFactors' Stunning New HQ Has Walls Made Of Plants ... And Absolutely No Soda!

For its gorgeous new headquarters in South San Francisco, SuccessFactors had a goal: an office that’s as “frictionless” as the Web-based software it sells.It’s a concept called “office as a service,” Roy Ng, senior vice president of business operations, told Business Insider. 

“Office as a service” is a play on “software as a service,” the business of Web-delivered applications in which SuccessFactors is a huge player.

For SuccessFactors, a unit of software giant SAP, it means a space that you can use on demand, working as well for out-of-towners as for regular employees.

For example, the lobby is a cross between an airport terminal and a hotel check-in desk, with flight times, hotel information, and a concierge. (The location itself is minutes away from San Francisco International Airport.)

There’s a bus service that picks up employees from all over the Bay Area, gadget-filled nooks and crannies, Cisco videophones on every desk, flat-screen TVs, and digital signs everywhere.

Thanks to CEO Lars Dalgaard’s passion for fitness, the building includes a 5,000 square-foot gym with yoga, Pilates and spinning classes. To get between floors, they’re encouraged to take the stairs.

And junk food, particularly soda, is banned. Beverage dispensers offer mineral water and tea. The food machines have granola and baked, not fried, chips. Organic fruit is trucked in daily.

And the reception area wall is made of plants.

SuccessFactors occupies three floors at the Centennial Tower building in South San Francisco.

Employees enjoy a view of San Francisco Bay. Two TV screens offer company updates.

The building has a modern feel as demonstrated by these light fixtures.

The walls includes plenty of inspirational quotes like this one.

If you need more inspiration, just scan it with your smartphone.

On opening day, all employees got gift bags including water bottles for the water-refill stations around the office.

Every employees gets hardy, water-sipping succulents for their desks. They symbolise growth.

A closer look at the living wall.

Another centrepiece of the office is the internal staircase that connects all three floors.

Employees hike stairs all day long instead of using elevators. The SuccessFactors logo adorns the staircase..

Employees work in open desk areas.

But conference rooms are everywhere.

All the conference rooms have transparent dividers that open to make the room bigger.

Conference rooms have Steelcase RoomWizard displays where you can reserve the room via Microsoft Outlook or at the door.

High-fat food is for outside. Gourmet food trucks bring restaurants to employees every day.

This Wheel of Fortune wall is one way teams express themselves.

A tech station in the reception area lets people learn more about the company.

Real-time social-media updates get displayed.

Buddha hangs out here, too.

Even older tech companies are reinventing their digs ...

