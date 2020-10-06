SUCCESS INSIDER: The CEO of Upwork that connects contract workers with employers like Microsoft reveals how to start a freelancing career

Courtesy of Upwork Hayden Brown, president and CEO of Upwork

The coronavirus pandemic will open more career opportunities for freelance work. Here’s how you can build a successful freelancing career, according to the CEO of Upwork, one of largest job platforms for gig workers.



Welcome to Success Insider, our regular newsletter for getting things done.



This week, we have details on Elon Musk’s management style, tips for getting hired at Google, innovators in the childcare industry, how to pitch a startup over Zoom, and more.

Elon Musk’s management style is a case study in why micromanagers are a big risk for business â€” and especially talent retention

Elon Musk’s approach to leadership has made him the third-richest man on earth, with a net worth of $US102 billion. But the Tesla CEO has long been criticised for a micromanaging leadership style that creates toxic company culture and ultimately hurts his business ventures.



PITCH MASTER: The ultimate founder’s guide to convincing an investor to fund your startup over Zoom

The Zoom pitch is on the rise and presents another challenge for entrepreneurs to get their point across to investors using only their screens. Russ Wilcox, an entrepreneur and partner at Pillar VC, gave seven tips for a winning pitch over Zoom, starting with a convincing bio.



CHILDCARE INNOVATORS: 5 startups reviving the early education industry by addressing preschool shortages, taking learning virtual, and helping providers better run their businesses

With limited childcare options and shortages, many working parents are struggling to strike a work-life balance during the pandemic.These five early childhood education companies are aiming to provide innovative solutions â€” from virtual “circle time” Zoom classes to partnering with employers â€” and revive a severely underfunded but vital industry.



YOUR DREAM JOB AT GOOGLE: HR execs, employees, and recruiters reveal what it takes to land a 6-figure job at the tech company

Google is ranked the most desirable employer for new business-school grads. Here’s how to navigate the application process and impress hiring managers, according to current and former employees.



Star writers are making 6 figures on newsletter platform Substack, but the maths shows how hard it is for most people to make a decent living off subscription content

Writers are flocking to Substack left and right, but the allure of making a living off the newsletter platform could be wishful thinking for most.



The Treasury will start forgiving PPP loans right away. Here’s how to make sure you get the maximum amount back.

The SBA will begin forgiving PPP loans late this week or early next after banks and borrowers complained about the slow process. The SBA doled out $US525 billion in PPP loans to businesses that suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic and opened its online portal for loan forgiveness applications in early August.



Meet the company that puts fine art in your multimillion-dollar property, then helps you keep it after you move in

Creative Art Partners is an art curation firm that’s bridged the gap between luxury real estate and fine art in just three years’ time. Successfully seeking to bring blue-chip art to more homes, CAP has experienced rapid growth since 2017, and tripled business in 2019, according to founder Brian Ludlow.



How a stay-at-home mum went from selling chicken salad door to door to creating a $US153 million franchise â€” despite almost losing her business twice

Stacy Brown was a recently divorced mother of three when she came up with an idea for a business making chicken salad at home and selling it door to door. After nearly losing the business â€” twice â€” the brand now has more than 170 locations in 17 states and made more than $US153 million in sales last year.



Peloton started on Kickstarter. Check out the original campaign that raised $US307,000 in a month, including a breakdown of why it worked.

Before Peloton became a household name with a cult-like following, it used Kickstarter to finance the early stages of its bike manufacturing. Now, the company is celebrating its first profitable quarter, with revenue jumping 172% year over year to $US607 million.



