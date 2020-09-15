SUCCESS INSIDER: 6 side hustles you can start online to make extra money from home

Stephanie Smolders Stephanie Smolders earns money online while travelling around the world.

Stephanie Smolders and her partner have been full-time travelling freelancers for four years. In that time, they have become experts at finding work from anywhere in the world. They shared their best tips with Business Insider, from online tutoring to creating digital products.



This week we have info on “microschool” entrepreneurs, IBM’s reopening plan, a growth model from the CEO of Skillshare, a day in the life of Julie Miles, and more.

4 secrets to thriving as an entrepreneur in uncertain times, from the cofounder of a multimillion-dollar swimwear brand that was just an Instagram account and a $US30,000 loan 6 years ago

Natasha Oakley is the entrepreneur behind Monday Swimwear, a role that includes brand ambassadorship and a major social media presence. An ambitious leader, she shared the strategies that have played the biggest role in her career with Business Insider.



The CEO of Skillshare, which just raised $US66 million in funding, swears by this simple 3-stage growth model that tells you who to hire and when

Skillshare’s CEO Matt Cooper shared the lessons he learned while successfully growing his business. Founded in 2010, the online learning platform recently closed a $US66 million Series D funding round, marking a sevenfold increase in its valuation since July 2018. He revealed his five tips, starting with advice on the type of people startups should hire at each stage of their growth.



A day in the life of Julie Miles, a vocal coach who trains singers around the world â€” including an America’s Got Talent finalist â€” from her British countryside home

Julie Miles is a vocal coach who trained “America Got Talent” 2018 finalist Courtney Hadwin. She has also trained contestants on singing shows “The Voice” and “The X Factor.” After more than a decade working as a senior sales manager at software firm Sage UK, Miles founded vocal training firm Vocal Ovation in 2010. Miles talked us through her busy daily schedule, from the moment she wakes up to the moment she goes to bed.



‘Microschool’ entrepreneurs: 3 founders offering parents a safer, more personalised option for their kids and providing teachers a more lucrative career path

Before “microschools,” or “pandemic pods,” gained popularity during the pandemic, these three entrepreneurs were paving the way for this growing industry. Now, they’re reaping the rewards as more parents, teachers, and students search for personalised educational experiences to accommodate the new normal.



The Home Edit’s organising methods â€” like the mood-boosting tweaks they made to Reese Witherspoon’s closet â€” are genius for anyone wanting to get their work life in order

The Home Edit, a home organizational startup created by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin in 2015, went from social media sensation to New York Times best-selling book to, now, a Netflix TV show. Home office and workspace organisation is key for anyone who’s turned their living room into a board room. Here are their 5 tips for getting your space in order.



Instagram’s ‘explore’ page is the best way to grow your brand’s audience. Here’s how an entrepreneur gets an average of 300 followers per day.

Entrepreneur and community growth specialist, Eduardo Morales, has close to 300,000 followers on his pottery Instagram account, where he reposts artists’ pieces for around $US45 per post. Morales explained how to better calculate your account’s impact through a new metric called “average organic engagement rate.”



IBM’s reopening plan is a case study in how leaders can safely bring employees back to the office during the pandemic

Companies across the country are thinking about how to safely reopen the office, but some have already begun to pave the way. IBM is one of them. The strategy the company is using to reopen its offices is an example of how leaders can start to safely bring workers back.



