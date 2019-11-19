SUCCESS INSIDER: What Salesforce doesn't want in hiring, how to get started in angel investing, and an innovation in beer business strategy

Arrogance: It’s a bad look.
Especially if you’re trying to land a job at Salesforce.
Take it from Ana Recio, the recruiting head at the cloud-software-for-everything company.
“The whole Silicon Valley, the whole globe is full of really talented people. And it’s individuals who think that they’re a little bit more special than the rest. That’s not gonna work,” she told Business Insider.
“If you walk into a room and you have this sense that you’re the smartest one there, you’re probably not going to have a good experience at Salesforce,” she added.
Like, say, starting a brewery.
Here’s an inside look at how a wildly popular Boston craft brewery started its own distribution company, grew production more than 10X in 5 years, and created a ‘tribal community’ around its beers
Reporter and photographer Dominick Reuter visited Night Shift Brewing outside Boston – and if you like beer, the results looked delicious.
The Night Shift team talked us through their growth strategy, including how it launched its own distribution company to get around some restrictive Massachusetts legislation.
They also grew a feverous following, on Instagram and otherwise.
Angels, scale, and finding the funding fit.
Here’s what else has been happening in Success land:
- Angel investing isn’t for the faint of heart. Four successful angel investors share how to break into this field, including their tips for investing smart and building a strong reputation.
- Successful founders match their funding to their revenue.Here are 12 options to consider, from early days to venture.
- A $US4-to-5 million investment in a digital platform may seem out-of-character for a startup. But Enable Injections, Inc. views their partnership with SAP as key to eventually manufacturing millions of its wearable drug-delivery devices overnight.
- Planning for what’s next for you in life is one of the hardest things to do. But an exercise Stanford professors developed to map out how your life will unfold removes the agony from big career decisions.
