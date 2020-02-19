SUCCESS INSIDER: 10 books to read if you want to quit your job and become your own boss, according to people who did it

Peter Bernik/Shutterstock Quitting your job to be your own boss can be a big decision.

Thinking about leaving your your humdrum 9-to-5 job to start your own business?

If becoming your own boss or starting your own business has been at the forefront of your mind for quite some time, it may be best to hunker down and study the wisdom of those who have done it themselves. Business Insider talked to four professionals who quit their jobs to make it on their own.



These are the 10 books that prepared and inspired them to take the leap.



This week we have details on how to get your Poshmark side business off the ground, career insights from Disney CEO Bob Iger, and tips for engaging the community from the CEO of Ben & Jerry's.

The ultimate guide to starting a side hustle on hot resale app Poshmark that can net you $US100,000 in extra income

Courtesy of Shannon Jean Poshmark seller, Shannon Jean.

The online resale marketplace and app Poshmark makes it easy for anyone to buy and sell preowned clothing on their phones. But the most successful entrepreneurs on Poshmark aren’t just selling old clothes from their closets – they have turned side hustles into six-figure businesses.



Here’s how to get your Poshmark business off the ground.



Disney CEO Bob Iger has lived by 3 distinct principles throughout his career, from his time as a janitor to his role leading a $US256 billion colossus

Success doesn’t come overnight. In Disney CEO Bob Iger’s case, his strategic leadership style is built on a foundation stemming from humble beginnings. Three principles helped govern his upward career trajectory from a high-school janitor at age 15 to one of the world’s most influential CEOs.



Here’s how he did it.



It probably doesn’t matter where you go to college if you’re a well-off white man, but the stakes are much higher for everyone else

Employers in the tight US job market are increasingly hiring workers without college degrees. When it comes to the value of a college diploma, studies suggest that workers with a college education earn significantly more, but it doesn’t matter where you go if you’re a relatively wealthy white man. The return on investment is greater for wealthy white men, too.



Read more here.



The CEO of Ben & Jerry’s says executives keep making the same mistake when it comes to defining their company’s mission

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Matthew McCarthy.

Ben & Jerry’s was a pioneer in linking profit with a social mission. The ice cream brand’s CEO, Matthew McCarthy, explains how businesses can connect with talent and customers by engaging with social issues – while avoiding the common pitfalls that prevent many companies from even trying.



Here’s how the company engages the community.



