SUCCESS INSIDER: Founders explain how microdosing on psychedelics has helped them spur new business ideas

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider Psilocybin mushrooms, aka ‘magic mushrooms,’ have grown popular in recent years among entrepreneurs.

Some entrepreneurs have latched onto the unlikely trend of using psychedelics like LSD, psilocybin, and DMT to solve complex business problems and unlock their creative potential. According to advocates, the substances provide a boost in concentration, reduced stress, and help in coping with grief. Some prefer microdosing for longer periods of time, while others limit their intake to a few times per year with higher doses.



Read more here.



Welcome to Success Insider, our regular newsletter for getting things done.



This week we have how to make it at consulting giant McKinsey, an exercise you can use if you want to switch careers, the cities where entrepreneurs can build successful startups, and more.

12 US cities where entrepreneurs can tap the perfect mix of funding and talent to build the next billion-dollar startups – that aren’t NYC or Silicon Valley

Successful entrepreneurship is often the result of collaboration, which means that it’s helpful to be located in a place that has the human and capital resources to help foster new businesses. Silicon Valley is certainly the most famous of these so-called “entrepreneurial ecosystems,” but we set out to find where other leading startup hubs are in the US.



Read more here.



Millionaire entrepreneur Ramit Sethi shares his 4 best tips to ensure college grads and dropouts attain financial success during the pandemic

Ramit Sethi Ramit Sethi.

Ramit Sethi, a millionaire entrepreneur and founder of personal finance website I Will Teach You To Be Rich has a few tips young people can use for financial and career success. His suggestions include picking 10 to 15 companies you want to work for and being prepared to move for a job.



Read more here.



Why the CEO of a premium workplace provider with $US222 million in funding is excited about office spaces for the pandemic era

Samantha Franco/Jamie Hodari

Jamie Hodari is the CEO of Industrious, the US’s largest premium workplace provider, but he’s prepared for the work-from-home era. Sharing his insights on the pandemic’s lasting impact on office space, Hodari told us how the workplace is going to need flexibility in the post-pandemic age.



Read more here.



How to ask for a raise during the recession to get the salary you deserve

A recession is a difficult time to ask for a pay increase at your current job – but that doesn’t mean a raise is off the table. Business Insider spoke with career experts to get advice on how to get paid what you deserve during times of economic hardship.



Read more here.



16 founder-led companies cashing in on the work-from-home economy

Ever since shelter-in-place orders kicked many workers out of the office, some of the highest performing stocks have been in the work-from-home category, which includes a mix of legacy firms and newer startups. To find the founder-led startups that are winning in the remote work marketplace, Business Insider consulted an index of work-from-home companies, screened for those founded since 2000, and who are still led by their founders.



Read more here.



A career coach shares an exercise to find new roles you’d be a fit for if you’re looking to switch industries

Many people who’ve lost their jobs during the pandemic will have to look for work in a new industry. A career coach walked us through an easy exercise to figure out how your skills and experience might apply in another role.



Read more here.



MAKING IT AT MCKINSEY: Your guide to getting hired, promoted, and paid at consulting giant McKinsey & Company

While it may be tough to land a job at McKinsey, it isn’t impossible. Read our comprehensive guide that breaks down hiring, promoting, and salary ranges at the firm.



Read more here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.