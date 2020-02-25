SUCCESS INSIDER: Read the email template a freelance web designer used to get customer referrals and make a $200,000 salary

Sam Schnitzler Sam Schnitzler.

As a full-time freelancer, Sam Schnitzler makes well over $US200,000 a year.

Schnitzler, who works in web design, noticed that most of his clients came through referrals from other businesses. So he developed an email to strategically partner with other companies interested in offering his services. It’s one of many things that helps him reach his six-figure salary.



This is the exact template he uses to get clients and referrals.



13 inspiring books chosen by the best small business owners on Amazon, from ‘The Art of War’ to ‘Company of One’

If you want to start or grow a business, a great place to find advice and inspiration is on the bookshelf.

To help you get started on a reading list, we asked the finalists from Amazon’s best small business owners award to recommend their favourite books for entrepreneurs to read. Their recommendations include classics like Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” and Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” as well as Paul Jarvis’ 2019 best-seller “Company of One.”



Check out these, and other books, here.



The talent chief at the best company to work for in the US reveals why empathy is a key trait for all new hires, from entry level to C-suite

For the second year in a row, Hilton has been named the best company to work for in the US. We spoke to the hotel chain’s talent chief about what she’s looking for in new hires – and why a candidate’s values can be more important than their technical expertise.



Here’s what you need to know.



McKinsey recruiters reveal the exact skills applicants need to showcase in their interview to land a 6-figure job at the consulting firm

Charles Platiau/Reuters The logo of McKinsey and Company is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris.

You have a 1% chance of landing a job at McKinsey.

Business Insider spoke with two recruitment directors at the firm, who both shared that one of the most common mistakes applicants make is not showcasing their people skills. Here’s exactly how to set yourself apart during a consulting interview.



Here’s how to set yourself up for success.



Not having a job can wreak havoc on your mental health. Here are 4 psychologist-recommended strategies for dealing with ‘unemployment depression.’

Being between jobs is something many people will have to face at a point in their careers. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy. We spoke to a psychologist who explained the phenomenon of “unemployment depression” and four steps for overcoming it.



Read more here.



