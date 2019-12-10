SUCCESS INSIDER: How to land a job at McKinsey — or make travel part of your life without losing a salary

Thompson Reuters McKinsey.

McKinsey, Bain, the Boston Consulting Group – these are the Ivy League of professional services firms.

Not coincidentally, they recruit heavily from the academic Ivy League.

Our ace reporter Robin Madell spoke with headhunters who have placed people at these mega-consultancies, and her resulting article provides a roadmap for getting into these firms, with or without the Ivy League pedigree.



Like getting more travel out of your life, broadening the workforce, or changing the economy.

Myam Yusuf Myam Yusuf in Nusa Penida, Indonesia.

Ever wanted to incorporate more travel into your life and career? These people did it without sacrificing a steady paycheck and while still propelling their careers forward.

One awesome idea: Build a sabbatical into your yearly schedule, like the Seattle-based hairdresser Myam Yusuf does every January.



W. W. Norton & Company, Simon & Schuster, W. W. Norton & Company Fiery books for a fiery time.

Politicians, corporate leaders, and academics have been pushing for a rethinking of American capitalism – whether to address inequality, economic growth, sustainability, or a combination of all the above.

Correspondent Richard Feloni, who leads the coverage of our Better Capitalism series, selected the most powerful titles that came out this year.

We might add they’d make a great stocking stuffer for the impatient optimist in your life.



Reuters/Brendan McDermid Autistic British artist Stephen Wiltshire works on his panoramic drawing of the New York skyline with his sister Annette.

Finding talent for your business is never easy – and record low unemployment isn’t making it any easier – but we talked with three leading developmental disability nonprofits who have a joint initiative that could help businesses meet staffing challenges.

Autism Speaks, Best Buddies, and Special Olympics have teamed up to expand the business world’s definition of diversity to include cognitive differences and connect one million neurodiverse people with good jobs.



