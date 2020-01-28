SUCCESS INSIDER: 13 consulting firms where you can earn more than $200,000 right out of business school

Carlos Osorio/Getty Images Deloitte office in Toronto.

2020 is going to be a big year for management consulting – at least in terms of starting salaries.

Namaan Mian, director of operations at the careers resource company Management Consulted, told our reporter Weng Cheong about the bump.

“We saw a shift toward incredible increases in base salaries last year, and it played out more this year,” he said. “The war for talent is not just in consulting, but also in banking and tech industries.”

The result: leaping into the six figures just after b-school.

Welcome to Success Insider, our regular newsletter for getting things done.

This week we have a presentation from Lyft, a book list on artificial intelligence, and a deep dive into the art of making yourself poachable – among other stories.

Lyft A Lyft employee works in the lobby at the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

Read the presentation Lyft shows its new hires during their first day at work, with 10 key steps for being successful at the company

Every new full-time Lyft employee spends their first two days of work at the company’s San Francisco headquarters. We shared part of the presentation shown to new hires, which describes Lyft’s mission and culture – and what “making it happen” really means to Lyft’s leadership.



Get the deck here.



JUSSI NUKARI /Staff/Getty Images Accenture office.

13 consulting firms where you can earn more than $US200,000 right out of business school

A $US170,000 starting base pay – that’s the potential reality for MBA graduates pursuing consulting careers.

Business Insider compiled a ranked list of the 13 highest-paying firms based off a 2020 salaries report by Management Consulted, a consulting careers development platform.



Check the salaries here.



Kim Hoffman Kim Hoffman, a talent-acquisition director at Intuit.

Here’s exactly how to make yourself ‘poachable’ and land on a recruiter’s radar for your dream job

Looking for a new job can be a cumbersome process – unless you get ‘poached’ by a recruiter. Expert recruiters that have worked with top companies like WarnerMedia, Intuit, Tesla, and others explain what it takes to get on their radar – from how to optimise your LinkedIn to be searchable to the secrets to networking on and offline.



Become poachable here.



Harvard Business Review Press ‘Prediction Machines: The Simple Economics of Artificial Intelligence.’

7 books to read right now if you want to become the ultimate authority on artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is all the buzz in corporate America. Companies like Microsoft, Deloitte, and Amazon are spending billions of dollars to train their employees on the advanced tech. But if you aren’t getting education from your employer – or are waiting to enter those programs – these seven books can get you on your way to becoming an AI expert.



Read up here.



Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Vizio CEO William Wang was at his office in Irvine, CA on October 05, 2007. Vizo is the fastestgrowing maker of flatpanel televisions in North America, beating out industry stalwarts such as Sony and Samsung in the second quarter.

How the CEO of TV maker Vizio went from mortgaging his home to bootstrap his business to building a privately held manufacturing empire that competes with Sony and LG

A lot of folks tend to pay more attention to the equity side of finance over other approaches to growing businesses, but only a minuscule fraction of companies ever get VC funding or go public.

Business Insider spoke with Vizio CEO William Wang about how he navigates the challenges and embraces the advantages of bootstrapping a privately held tech company in a $US200 billion industry.



Tune in here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.