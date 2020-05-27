SUCCESS INSIDER: Meet the 38 consultancy stars disrupting the $130 billion industry and solving problems for clients in crisis

McKinsey; KPMGl Bain; AlixPartners; Skye Gould/Business Insider From left to right: Bain’s Karen Harris, McKinsey’s Arun Arora, McKinsey’s Mihir Mysore, and AlixPartners’ Lisa Donahue.

Management consulting is a $US130 billion industry, and it’s being shaken up by the novel coronavirus.

But despite the strain caused by the pandemic, leaders at consultancies are racing to solve problems for both clients and their own firms. Business Insider compiled a list of the 38 most influential leaders in management consulting. Find out how these power players are revamping recruitment strategies in response to COVID-19, leading diversity and inclusion efforts, and disrupting traditional consulting principles to solve client problems.



Read more here.



Welcome to Success Insider, our regular newsletter for getting things done.



This week we have details on the sections you need to add to your résumé, how the founders of The Bronx Night Market are planning to reopen, and advice from a freelance web designer who makes six figures.

The NYU professor who predicted Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods says the best time to start a business is during the depths of a recession

The economy is tanking and the labour market is slack and it couldn’t be a better time to launch your business. Scott Galloway, the NYU professor who predicted Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods, told us why the conditions for starting a company are ideal during a downturn. (Remember: Airbnb and Uber were born during the Great Recession.)



Read more here.



How the founders of a Bronx food market are engaging 24,000 followers on Instagram and email while making a detailed plan to reopen the weekend everyone is able to socialise again

The founders of The Bronx Night Market weren’t able to open their monthly food festival this spring, but they continue to engage with their followers on social media. They also send daily email newsletters to their 25,000 subscribers and are working with local government to advocate for small businesses in New York City.



Read more here.



A career site analysed 133,000 résumés from employees across the US. Here are the 4 most important insights for job seekers.

If you’re on the hunt for a new job, it may be time for a résumé refresh.

A recent study from the career site Zety looked at more than 133,000 résumés and researchers identified some of the most common characteristics shared by job seekers. For example, most résumés are personalised for the job and use keywords. Here’s what else you should include.



Read more here.



I make $US200,000 a year as a freelance designer by capitalising on my downtime to learn new skills and build products that increase my profits. Here are the tools and strategies I use to do it.

Capitalising on your downtime can turn playtime into profits. That’s according to Morgan Overholt, a freelancer who launched her own business and bolsters her six-figure income by using free time to learn new skills and strengthen her portfolio. Here’s her best advice for anyone who wants to use free time to earn some extra cash.



Read more here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.