SUCCESS INSIDER: Insiders at big consulting firms like PwC and KPMG reveal how they're adapting to the pandemic

Leading consultancies are uncertain about what the future of the industry will look like. Here’s how business travel, remote work, and client relationships have changed at firms like KPMG, PwC, and Boston Consulting Group.



This week we have insights from Shark Tank’s Daymond John, how to invest in real estate if you’re low on money, how a 16-year-old started a successful trading card business, and more.

I started my own sports agency when I was 22 and now represent 8 top WNBA stars â€” including the legendary Lisa Leslie. Here’s how I landed major clients and built my business.

Allison Galer launched her sports agency, Disrupt the Game, at the age of 22. Today she represents eight WNBA stars â€” including legend Lisa Leslie.



A LinkedIn executive’s 3-step plan for making a meaningful career change can help anyone who feels stuck in their job

After a candid conversation with the CEO, Dan Shapero at LinkedIn developed a plan to change jobs within the organisation. Here’s the three-pronged strategy the executive recommends for anyone feeling stuck or restless in their career.



How a 25-year-old entrepreneur bootstrapped her free newsletter into a 500,000-subscriber business that made $US1.1 million in one month

Daniella Pierson started Newsette as a sophomore in college, sending out her first Mailchimp newsletter to 11 subscribers. Six years later, the 25-year-old has grown her free newsletter into a 500,000-subscriber business that made $US1.1 million last month.



Meet Katherine Power, the serial entrepreneur who’s running 3 companies with more than $US60 million in total funding, including one with Cameron Diaz

Katherine Power is the entrepreneur behind lifestyle site Who What Wear, the skincare company Versed, and Avaline, the clean wine company she cofounded with best friend Cameron Diaz. Having raised over $US60 million in funding across her brands, Power reached success on an unconventional path, which didn’t include going to college.



4 ways you can invest in real estate if you’re low on capital, from the ‘clever investor’ who started with $US30,000 of debt and has now flipped over 1,000 houses

Self-described ‘clever investor’ Cody Sperber started investing in real estate with no money to his name, and now he’s done hundreds of million in deals. He utilises a number of investment strategies from “wholesaling” to “bird dogging,” and says investors low on capital should use these and other strategies to get started.



‘Shark Tank’ investor Daymond John explains how the movement to ‘buy Black’ presents a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs of colour to land funding, find mentors, and scale their businesses

A personal hardship drove Shark Tank investor Daymond John to co-found his clothing line For Us, By Us â€” also known as FUBU â€” in 1992. “That’s what fuelled my passion to say, ‘I’m not going to allow this anymore,'” John said. He believes most founders, like himself, grow their business from “some form of tragedy.”



After its cringeworthy ‘Peloton wife’ ad last year, the $US33 billion fitness darling’s new marketing strategy is meant to change its image â€” here’s why it works

When Peloton released its holiday commercial last December, viewers cringed at its awkwardness and took to social media to ridicule the company. Peloton took note and released a new ad campaign this week that features real riders ranging in body type, race, and location.



This step-by-step email guide for bringing influencers on board with your marketing campaign helped the founder of a PR firm land 2,800 influencers and earn $US500,000 in 2 years

Here’s the step-by-step email guide for bringing influencers on board with your marketing campaign that helped the founder of a PR firm land 2,800 influencers in two years. After launching Panda PR & Marketing in 2018, CEO and founder Amanda Whitcroft is now earning $US300,000 a year.



A founder and mother explains the useful lessons she learned from her kids while keeping a business afloat during lockdown

Petra Smith is the founder and managing director at Squirrels&Bears, a London-based marketing agency, and a mother of two. Smith shared the lessons she has learnt during the COVID-19 lockdown from her 2- and 4-year-old children, including being creative, ready to adapt, and the importance of taking care of your employees, clients, and suppliers.



The best-rated CEO during the pandemic is supporting workers by launching a $US1 million relief fund and paying for coronavirus tests

Mark Aslett, the CEO of Mercury Systems, beat out execs at Zoom and Box to earn the highest rating on Glassdoor for his response to the pandemic. Here’s what set him apart.



Stalkers, disgruntled employees, and protest groups â€” executive security cost some big tech and media firms upwards of $US20 million in 2019

CEOs and top executives at the world’s biggest tech and media companies can face security challenges that typical Americans don’t have to deal with. Corporate filings showing executive compensation reveal how much some of those companies spend to protect their C-suite.



A 16-year-old who just sold a basketball trading card for a record-breaking $US1.81 million shares his best strategies for making bank as a card collector and reseller

Andrew Park is a 16-year-old from California who’s transformed his hobby of trading-card reselling into a lucrative side business. Now, he looks back on his journey and shares with Business Insider his key strategies for making money reselling trading cards â€” from spending hours a day buying and researching cards to leveraging his online network.



