SUCCESS INSIDER: Don't leave your job during a recession. Here's how to make work less miserable before you can reasonably quit.

PeopleImages/Getty Images You’re not stuck at your job.

A recession isn’t the best time to quit a stable job, even if you hate it. We asked career experts how to make your work life less miserable – and start preparing for your next move. (You’ve probably done more legwork than you think.)



Read more here.



This week we have info on how to beat McKinsey’s problem-solving game, productivity tips from “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, helpful online platforms for entrepreneurs, and more.

I tried the McKinsey problem-solving game every candidate has to beat to land a 6-figure job at the firm. Here’s what you need to know to prepare for the test and impress recruiters.

Top consulting firm McKinsey developed a virtual game that measures applicants’ problem-solving skills, and the firm has included the assessment in its recruitment process. Here’s exactly how you can prepare.



Read more here.



‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s best advice for juggling projects, meeting deadlines, and never throwing away your shot

Lin-Manuel Miranda works like he’s running out of time – just like Alexander Hamilton, a founding father and the subject of his award-winning Broadway musical. The composer, actor, rapper, father of two, and playwright clearly knows a thing or two about getting his work done, and he’s shared his advice along the way. Business Insider compiled some of his best tips on staying productive.



Read more here.



3 Black millennials who are heirs to major enterprises discuss how they’re continuing the family legacy

Black Americans have historically faced obstacles toward building wealth – and those barriers continue to contribute to the racial wealth gap. Three millennials who have inherited or will inherit their families’ businesses discuss how it’s launched their careers, how generational wealth shaped their lives, and how they’re helping the Black community.



Read more here.



16 online platforms where entrepreneurs can quickly list products and services, create a simple user experience, and blast out content to jumpstart a business from home

Whether you’re setting up your very first e-commerce site, or expanding your services through new channels, now is the time to reach your customers where they’re spending most of their time – online. Here are the best platforms to use based on the type of entrepreneur you are and the type of market you want to reach. We also highlight the top features you can expect and what it costs to get started.



Read more here.



How a 41-year-old ‘house hacker’ built an $US8 million real-estate portfolio that would let him retire now – if he wanted to

Mike Hills is the vice president of investment brokerage at Atlas Real Estate, a property-management company based in Denver, and has been with the company for seven years. But he’s been a real-estate investor for almost three times as long. Hills has “house hacked” his way from a college graduate with $US25,000 in student loans to an investor with a real-estate portfolio valued at more than $US8 million. Here’s how he did it.



Read more here.



Inside the morning routine of a real-estate wholesaler who grosses $US50,000 a month just 6 years after getting out of prison and starting out at 29 years old

Ben Lovro decided to start building a career in real estate at 29 years old. At first, he was working night shifts at a restaurant and spending his mornings online, educating himself about the industry. Now, just three years after his first investment deal, his business brings in an average of five deals a month – which equates to about $US50,000 monthly.



Read more here.



